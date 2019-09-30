PM Modi in Chennai: #GoBackModi, #TNWelcomesModi trends on Twitter again

Chennai, Sep 30: On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to Tamil Nadu after retaining power in this year's Lok Sabha polls, the twitter was abuzz with hashtag #GoBackModi and #TNWelcomesModi.

PM Modi is in Chennai today to take part in the 56th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

"When I was speaking in the U.S., I said Tamil was a very old language in the World. That news is now still doing the rounds in the U.S. media...There are lots of expectation in the U.S. from India. All 130 crore Indians need to work together for it," Modi said while addressing the gathering at the Chennai International Airport.

The Prime Minister reiterated his campaign against single-use plastic. "During my (just concluded) U.S. tour I saw the world has great expectations from India, which is growing... we will certainly ensure the welfare of India, and swiftly, but we will make it such a great nation that it will be useful for the world," he said.