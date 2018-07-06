  • search

PM Modi holds talks with Bhutanese counterpart, to discuss Doklam tri-junction

Posted By: PTI
    New Delhi, Jul 6: Talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay are underway, during which defence, security and strategic cooperation between the two neighbouring countries are expected to be discussed.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bhutanese Prime Minster Dasho Tshering Tobgay before their meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi

    Tobgay, who arrived here on a three-day visit yesterday, met Modi at the Hyderabad House.

    "Exemplary relationship worth celebrating! PM @narendramodi welcomes Prime Minister of #Bhutan @tsheringtobgay to India during the Golden Jubilee Year of our relationship, which is based on shared perceptions, utmost trust, goodwill and understanding," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

    External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had called on Tobgay yesterday and discussed ways to deepen the bilateral cooperation. In their talks, Modi and Tobgay are also expected to deliberate on the situation at the Doklam tri-junction, the site of 73-day-long standoff between Indian and Chinese armies last year.

    In February, Tobgay had visited Guwahati to participate in an investors' summit on the sidelines of which he and Modi had held talks. Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day-long standoff in Doklam from June 16 last year after the Indian side stopped construction of a road at the disputed Doklam tri-junction by the Chinese army.

    Bhutan and China have a dispute over Doklam. The face-off ended on August 28. China and Bhutan are engaged in talks over the resolution of the dispute in the area.

    PTI

