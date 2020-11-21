YouTube
    PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s Covid19 vaccination strategy

    New Delhi, Nov 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting to review India''s vaccination strategy in which issues like prioritisation of population groups and tech platform for rolling out vaccine for the coronavirus were discussed.

    Modi tweeted that the meeting discussed important issues related to the progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement.

    "Reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to HCWs (health care workers), cold-chain Infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out," he said.

    A number of COVID-19 vaccine candidates are in advanced phases of trial.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 21, 2020, 0:16 [IST]
    X