PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of six states to review flood situation

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a virtual meeting with chief ministers of six states to review flood situation in which he emphasised extensive use of innovative technologies for improving forecast and warning system.

The states that attended the meeting to review their preparedness to deal with the south-west monsoon and current flood situation in the country are Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala.

A statement from the PMO said during the meet, the prime minister also stressed on better coordination between all central and state agencies to have a permanent system for forecasting of floods.