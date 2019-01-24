  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    PM Modi hits out at Congress over Priyanka Gandhi's poll plunge

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 24: After Congress president Rahul Gandhi appointed sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the party with dynastic politics barb during his interaction with the BJP worker in Maharashtra.

    PM Modi hits out at Congress

    Priyanka's sudden elevation triggered a sharp response from the BJP which described it as acceptance of Rahul Gandhi's failure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a veiled attack, stressed that 'dynasty politics' was forte of the Congress.

    Interacting with BJP workers in Baramati, Gadchiroli, Hingoli, Nanded and Nandurbar of Maharashtra via video conferencing, PM Modi said that in BJP is the party which is like a family.

    PM Modi's comments came on the day when Priyanka Gandhi was officially given a bigger role in the Congress by the party president.

    The move is being seen as one to strengthen the party's hold in the Hindi heartland state of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2019 general election.

    Priyanka Gandhi had till now actively supervised electioneering only in Amethi and Rae Bareli, the parliamentary constituencies of Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi respectively. Now, Priyanka Gandhi has been given the responsibility of Uttar Pradesh East, a region in which PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi is also situated.

    In the past, PM Modi has asserted that he was "ready for a contest between the performance of 'four generations' of the Nehru-Gandhi family and that of 'four years of a chaiwala', a reference to the times when he used to sell tea.

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi amethi congress

    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 1:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue