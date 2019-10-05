  • search
    PM Modi, Hasina meet today: NRC, Rohingya, water issues on agenda

    By Shreya
    New Delhi, Oct 05: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is on a a four-day visit to India will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deepen bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade and connectivity. India and Bangladesh are likely to sign six to seven agreements during the meeting.

    Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi
    "We expect that about 6 to 7 documents will be signed in the field of transport, connectivity, capacity building and culture. The two leaders will jointly inaugurate three projects that you will get to know tomorrow," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

    The NRC, water-sharing of common rivers, Rohingya repatriation, and investment issues are also likely to figure in the bilateral meeting.

    "We have been saying that this is a Supreme Court-mandated process. It is an ongoing exercise. Therefore, from the MEA perspective, there is nothing that I can add at this stage. I think it is important to understand that the due process has to be completed first and there are several appellate processes before you reach that stage," he was quoted saying by ANI.

    Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a reception hosted by Bangladesh's envoy to India, Syed Muazzem Ali, said that she doesn't see a problem with the exercise. "I had a talk with PM Modi. Everything is okay," she was quoted as saying.

    The two leaders had met in New York last week at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

