  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi has no plans of contesting from Bengal

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 22: After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukul Roy requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest from West Bengal, party chief confirmed that the PM has no such plans.

    Shah on being asked if Prime Minister Modi will also contest from West Bengal said,"No, there is no such plan at the moment."

    PM Modi has no plans of contesting from Bengal
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah. File photo.

    The West Bengal BJP had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest the Lok Sabha polls from a seat in the eastern state.

    Will Modi also contest from West Bengal?

    Interacting with media, state BJP leader Mukul Roy said: "Even after the third phase of elections, there will be still around 30 seats to be polled in the state. We have urged Narendra Modi to contest from the state to rescue people from the Mamata Banerjee regime."

    In the 2014 General Elections, Modi, who was then BJP's Prime Ministerial candidate, contested from two seats, Vadodara and Varanasi. Later he kept Varanasi.

    lok-sabha-home

    More MUKUL ROY News

    Read more about:

    mukul roy narendra modi west bengal bjp lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue