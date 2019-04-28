PM Modi has never done 'caste politics': Arun Jaitley slams opposition

New Delhi, Apr 28: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday hit out at the Opposition for dragging the Prime Ministers' caste into election rallies saying that PM Modi has done only developmental politics inspired by nationalism.

"How is the Prime Minister's caste relevant? He has never done caste politics. He has only done developmental politics. He is inspired by nationalism," Jaitley wrote in a tweet.

He continued by comparing the wealth amassed by the RJD and BSP families with the assets of the Prime Minister and said that the Opposition would not succeed by doing caste politics.

The BJP leader's statement came a day after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati accused Modi of using his caste for political gains and said that the PM had claimed to be from the "most backward caste".

"Narendra Modi is from the upper caste, but during his time as chief minister of Gujarat, he got his community enlisted under the OBC category for political gains," she had said.

Earlier, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram had also slammed Modi for saying that he never used his caste in politics. In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said that Modi had campaigned in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls using his caste and is now denying it.

"I am still not aware of the caste that Modi belongs to. And the opposition and the Congress have never raised the issue of his caste," Priyanka Gandhi told the media at Amethi, her brother and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary constituency.

PM Modi's caste became a matter of national debate ahead of the 2014 elections, with allegations that he is not a member of backward castes by birth and used the caste card only for electoral gains.