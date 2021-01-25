PM Modi likely to address the World Economic Forum on 28th January; Xi Jinping among listed speakers

PM Modi exhorts youths to defeat 'network of lies and rumours' on COVID-19 vaccination with right information

National Voters Day an occasion to appreciate contribution of EC: PM Modi

Modi the person through which Balakot information went to Arnab: Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi has ensured 'heroes' from diverse walks of life are honoured: BJP chief JP Nadda

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 25: Lauding the list of Padma award winners announced by the government on Monday, BJP president J P Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that "heroes from diverse walks of life are honoured".

"We take pride in their magnanimous contribution to the society," he said.

Nadda hailed the winners as the "real icons of change and development in India" and said the country salutes them for bringing transformational change in society.

Gallantry awards for Galwan heros : Col Babu awarded second-highest millitary honour Mahavir Chakra, 5 others Vir Chakra

The Union Home Ministry said on Monday that the President has approved conferment of 119 Padma awards -- seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri.

Twenty-nine women are among the Padma awardees and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of foreigners, NRI, PIO and OCI and one transgender. Sixteen people have been given the award posthumously.