    PM Modi has disrespected LK Advani: Congress on BJP's first list

    New Delhi, Mar 22: The Congress has hit out at the BJP after the party announced that BJP chief Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, a seat held by veteran BJP leader LK Advani.

    Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said,''If PM Narendra Modi cannot respect Lal Krishna Advani, how will he respect the wishes of the people?''

    Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala

    Alleging that first the party veteran was "forcefully" sent to the ''margdarshak mandal'', the Congress said, "First Shri Lal Krishna Advani was forcefully sent to ''Marg Darshak Mandal and now his parliamentary constituency has been snatched.''

    Advani: It was the 'yatra man' who had prepared the pitch on which Modi is batting today

    Earlier on Thursday, the BJP party had announced its first list of candidates for the national elections.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from Varanasi again and the party's national president Amit Shah has replaced veteran leader LK Advani in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

    Lok Sabha polls, to be held in seven phases across the country, begin April 11 and the counting of the votes will be held on May 23.

    The party had earlier also released its candidates' list for the assembly elections in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 11:55 [IST]
