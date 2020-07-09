PM Modi hails Uttar Pradesh govt for containing the spread of coronavirus in the state

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said despite a population of nearly 24 crore, Uttar Pradesh has managed to check the spread of the novel coronavirus and overcame apprehensions on how the pandemic would impact the state.

Interacting with representatives of various Varanasi-based non-government organisations via video link, PM Modi said Kashi has vigorously countered the unprecedented coronavirus crisis.

Varanasi, which is also known as Kashi, is the prime minister's parliamentary constituency. He recalled that a 100 years ago, a pandemic had struck. Though the population of India was much smaller, it was among the countries that had witnessed maximum deaths, he pointed out.

This time too, during the outbreak of coronavirus, experts had raised concerns about India, he said adding that issues such as rise in virus cases due to movement of migrants and food for the needy were flagged.

There were doubts and apprehensions about Uttar Pradesh too with a population of 23-24 crore. With the hard work of the people and their cooperation, the apprehensions were overcome, he said.

The Prime Minister noted that Brazil too has a population comparable to Uttar Pradesh but it witnessed thousands of deaths due to the virus. In Uttar Pradesh the deaths due to COVID-19 are reported to be nearly 800, he pointed out.

During the nationwide lockdown, the residents of Varanasi and members of social organisations, through their own efforts as well as by providing assistance to the district administration, ensured that food was timely available for everyone in need.

More than a hundred organisations in Varanasi distributed almost 20 lakh food packets and two lakh dry ration kits through the food cell of the district administration, as well as through individual efforts during the lockdown period.