PM Modi hails police for good work during COVID-19 pandemic while interacting with IPS probationers

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers through a video conference on during the 'Dikshant Parade Event' at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said he regularly interacts with young IPS officers who have graduated from the academy, but this year due to coronavirus he was unable to meet them.

"But I'm sure that during my tenure, I will surely meet you all at some point," PM Modi said.

India-US Strategic Partnership Forum: PM Modi pitches India as best place for global investors

He further said that it is very important that the IPS probationers should be proud of their uniform instead of flexing power of it. "Never lose the respect for your Khaki uniform. The human face of Khaki uniform has been engraved in the public memory due to the good work done by police specially during this COVID-19," he said.

"Yours is a profession where the factor of encountering something unexpected is very high, and you all must be alert and prepared for this. There is a higher degree of stress, and which is why it is important to keep speaking with your near and dear ones. From time to time, maybe on a day off, meet someone like a teacher or someone whose advice you value," PM Modi said.

Coronavirus outbreak: India records 83,341 new cases, coronavirus tally crosses 39-lakh mark

Highlighting about the terrorism, the prime minister said we need to prevent youth from taking the wrong path at the early stage, adding that women police personnel can do that by involving women there.

The IPS probationers joined the academy on December 17, 2018 after completing their foundation course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, and at Dr Marri Channa Reddy HRD Institute of Telangana, Hyderabad, with those from other central services like IAS and IFS.

During the basic course, probationers are imparted training in various indoor and outdoor subjects like law, investigation, forensics, leadership and management, criminology, public order and internal security, ethics and human rights, modern Indian policing, field craft and tactics, weapon training and firing, the statement said.