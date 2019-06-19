PM Modi hails Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla as 'reservoir of knowledge'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 19: Om Birla, a two-time Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament (MP) from Rajasthan, was unanimously elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker on Wednesday, with the opposition Congress coming out in support of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s candidate.

The name of Birla, BJP's surprise pick, was backed by all NDA allies as also by the YSR Congress Party, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and key opposition parties, including the Congress.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister said Om Birla had worked together as BJP workers and this is a proud moment for him to see Om Birla at the chair of the speaker.

Om Birla, two-time BJP MP from Rajasthan, is the new Lok Sabha Speaker

"It is a matter of great pride for the House and we all congratulate Om Birla Ji on being unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Many MPs know Birla Ji well. He has served in the state of Rajasthan as well," said PM Modi.

Birla will succeed from Sumitra Mahajan, who opted out of the Lok Sabha elections 2019. He was elected to the 17th Lok Sabha from the Kota-Bundi parliamentary constituency.