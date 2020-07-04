BJP is about service, not election winning machine: PM Modi tells party workers

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 04: In an interactive session with karyakartas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday applauded BJP workers for extending help to those in need during the nationwide lockdown.

Seven units of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a presentation before Prime Minister Narendra Modi on their initiatives in line with the government's gareeb kalyan schemes for those in need in the aftermath of the corona pandemic.

"At a time when each one is trying to save themselves, you have forgotten your own safety and gone out of the way in helping the people, "PM Modi told BJP workers, adding this is a great example of selfless work.

"Some workers have lost their lives in this fight against COVID-19. I extend my condolences to all of them. I urge the party to look after their families, PM Modi urged. The motto of our party to ensure the comfort of all and serve them, the PM also said.

I am happy and proud that we are part of such an organisation that believes in self-less work. The service done by all of you is the biggest in human history, PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said, "Political commentators see elections only from a political perspective. But for the BJP, the party is not just a machine to win elections. It stands for seva (service), for people, for community, for the country, to bring change."

PM Modi hailed presentation by Rajasthan BJP unit Chief Satish Punia about how party carried out social work and helped the needy during the lockdown period.

Modi said he was not aware about several things done by the party on Rajasthan and he was pleased to see that the party workers complemented the state government in fight against the Covid-19 crisis.

Some believed that COVID-19 will spread more in east India due to high poverty; people proved it wrong, PM Modi told Bihar BJP workers.

To strike a better chord with BJP workers, Modi applauded many state units such as those of Maharashtra and Bihar in their local languages Marathi and Bhojpuri.

With 22,771 people testing positive for coronavirus in the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to?6,48,315 on Saturday, while the death toll rose to 18,655 with 442 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

With a steady rise, the number of recoveries stands at 3,94,226 and one patient has migrated. There are 2,35,433 active cases of coronavirus presently in the country.