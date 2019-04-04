PM Modi hails Advani's blog post, says it perfectly sums up true essence of BJP

New Delhi, Apr 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani's blog post and said it "perfectly sums up the true essence" of the party. Modi, in a tweet, wrote that greats like LK Advani Ji have strengthened the BJP.

LK Advani on Thursday put out a blog post to mark the BJP's foundation day on April 6. In his blog addressing the BJP workers, Advani wrote that the foundation day of the party "is an important occasion for all of us in the BJP to look back, look ahead and look within."

"Advani Ji perfectly sums up the true essence of BJP, most notably the guiding Mantra of 'Nation First, Party Next, Self Last.' Proud to be a BJP Karyakarta and proud that greats like LK Advani Ji have strengthened it," PM Modi tweeted.

The veteran seemed to send a stern message to the current leadership of the saffron party. Advani wrote that BJP has never regarded those who disagree with the party politically as "enemies", but only as adversaries. At a time when the issue of national security has taken a centre stage in Lok Sabha elections campaign, Advani wrote that in BJP's conception of Indian nationalism, the party has never regarded those who disagree with them politically as "anti-national".

West Bengal Chief Minister, a staunch critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tweeted her sincerest regards to veteran leader LK Advani for his blog post ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

"As the senior most politician, former Deputy PM and founding father of the BJP, the views Advani Ji has expressed about extending democratic courtesies, is significant. Of course, all of the Opposition who raise their voices are not anti-national. We welcome his statement & convey our humble regards," she said.

Sharing his reflections, Advani wrote that serving the Motherland had been his passion and his mission ever since he joined the RSS at the age of 14.

He said that the guiding principle of his life has been "Nation First, Party Next, Self last" and that he had tried to adhere to the principle throughout his life.