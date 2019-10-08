PM Modi greets the nation on Vijaya Dashami, likely to attend Dussehra celebrations

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Oct 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on Vijayadashami, asserting the need to end the evil which plagues society.

In a short video, PM Modi said every section of society had joined Lord Ram during his war with Ravan. He said everyone has to join hands to end the evil plaguing society today.

विजयादशमी के पावन पर्व पर आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



Greetings on the auspicious occasion of #VijayaDashami. pic.twitter.com/V0xjMuzUSL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2019

PM Modi is likely to attend an event organized by Dwarka Sri Ram Leela Society at DDA Ground in Dwarka Sector 10.

Dussehra 2019: Devotees worship Ravana at Dashanan temple in Kanpur

However, there is no official confirmation from the prime minister's office on this as of now.

Generally, high dignitaries join the Dussehra celebrations at Ramlila Maidan every year.