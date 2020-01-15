PM Modi greets people on Pongal, Magh Bihu, Makar Sankranti

New Delhi, Jan 15: On the occasion of Harvest festival across India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the nation for the holy day of Pongal, Magh Bihu and Makar Sankranti on Wednesday and hoped the festivals bring with them health and prosperity.

PM Modi stated in a post tagged with his tweet, "Magh Bihu signifies hope and prosperity. On this festival, my greetings to everyone, especially my sisters and brothers of Assam. May this special occasion further the spirit of joy in society," the Prime Minister said in a post tagged with his tweet.

The Makar Sankranti is a festival in Hindu calender that is dedicated the Sun God, Surya. And begh. Magh Bihu' is when the annual harvest takes place.

The PM took on to Twitter and tweeted "Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous Makar Sankranti full of colours of nature, tradition and culture."

The Pongal is a four-day harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God. It is celebrated in many parts of India with different names.

PM Modi said in another tweet, "Pongal greetings to everyone. May this festival fill everyone's lives with abundant prosperity. May everyone be blessed with good health."