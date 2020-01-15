  • search
Trending Makar Sankranti Davinder Singh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi greets people on Pongal, Magh Bihu, Makar Sankranti

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 15: On the occasion of Harvest festival across India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the nation for the holy day of Pongal, Magh Bihu and Makar Sankranti on Wednesday and hoped the festivals bring with them health and prosperity.

    PM Modi stated in a post tagged with his tweet, "Magh Bihu signifies hope and prosperity. On this festival, my greetings to everyone, especially my sisters and brothers of Assam. May this special occasion further the spirit of joy in society," the Prime Minister said in a post tagged with his tweet.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The Makar Sankranti is a festival in Hindu calender that is dedicated the Sun God, Surya. And begh. Magh Bihu' is when the annual harvest takes place.

    The PM took on to Twitter and tweeted "Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous Makar Sankranti full of colours of nature, tradition and culture."

      Manishankar Aiyar sparks row again, calls Government 'Killers' at Shaheen Bagh|OneIndia News

      Makar Sankranti 2020: 18 lakh pilgrims take holy dip at Ganga Sagar

      The Pongal is a four-day harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God. It is celebrated in many parts of India with different names.

      PM Modi said in another tweet, "Pongal greetings to everyone. May this festival fill everyone's lives with abundant prosperity. May everyone be blessed with good health."

      More NARENDRA MODI News

      Read more about:

      narendra modi wishes people pongal makar sankranti

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 11:11 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 15, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue