    PM Modi greets people on Dhanteras

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Dhanteras.

    PM Modi greets people on Dhanteras

    In a tweet, he wished that Dhanwantari, a god associated with the Indian system of medicine whose birth anniversary is observed on this day, brings happiness, prosperity, good fortune and good health to people.

    Dhanteras, considered the most auspicious day in Hindu calendar for buying items, ranging from precious metals like gold and silver to utensils, is being celebrated for two days on Thursday and Friday this year.

    Settings X