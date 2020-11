Children's Day: PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 131st birth anniversary

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of 'Bhai Dooj' on Monday.

The festival celebrates the bond between a brother and sister.

"Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj," Modi tweeted.

On 'Bhai Dooj', sisters pray for the long life of their brothers.