PM Modi gifts Chinese President Jinping Annam lamp and Thanjavur painting

Chennai, Oct 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Nachiarkoil, a six-feet Annam lamp richly coated with gold and a three-feet high Thanjavur painting of dancing Saraswathi to Chinese President Xi Jinping at the second informal summit between the two leaders at Mamallapuram.

The lamp, exclusively made in Tamil Nadu's Nachiarkoil town by a local community called Pathers have a slender and intricately-designed ornamental stem with branches taking off at three levels.

At the top of the lamp is situated 'Annam' a mythical bird capable of separating milk from water or good from the bad. The lamp brings good luck to the owner.

Thanjavur painting is a classical South Indian painting style, which was inaugurated from the town of Thanjavur.

The paintings are characterised by rich and vivid colors, simple iconic composition, glittering gold foils overlaid on delicate but extensive gesso work and inlay of glass beads and pieces or very rarely precious and semi-precious gems. It is practised by Raju and Naidu communities.

In the footage beamed by public broadcaster Doordarshan of the two leaders visiting the magnificent monuments, Modi was seen warmly explaining to the Chinese leader the historical significance of the monuments with the dazzling setting sun casting a soft glow over the iconic site.

Xi, wearing a white shirt and black trouser, was seen showing keen interest in the famous caves and stone sculptures in the heritage site in this coastal town which had historical links with China's Fujian province.

Modi and Xi, assisted by one translator from each side, sat down for around 15 minutes at Pancha Ratha complex, an example of monolithic Indian rock-cut architecture, and engaged in casual talks while sipping coconut water - images reflecting warmth in personal chemistry between the two leaders of two emerging economies.

From Pancha Ratha, the two leaders visited the beautifully lit-up Shore temple - a symbol of cultural heritage of the Pallava dynasty.

After spending some time together, Modi and Xi were joined by top delegates of both sides and all them witnessed a cultural programme presented by Kalakshetra society. After the event, Modi hosted Xi for a private dinner at the Shore temple complex which was beautifully decorated with lights and flowers.