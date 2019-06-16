  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi gets Kalpak, Chapan, Samovar as gifts: What are these?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Bishkek to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit earlier this week, also held delegation-level talks with Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

    Jeenbekov has gifted a traditional Kyrgyz hat and a coat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov

    President Jeenbekov, who met Prime Minister Modi on Friday ahead of the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting, also presented him a 'Samovar', a traditional container to heat or boil water. Prime Minister's Office shared pictures of Modi wearing the Kyrgyz hat and coat on Twitter.

    "In Bishkek, President Jeenbekov presented PM @narendramodi a Kalpak, the traditional Kyrgyz hat, a Chapan, a traditional coat from Kyrgyzstan and a Samovar, a container to heat or boil water," it tweeted.

    [SCO summit: Nations must combat terror together, says PM Modi]

    It said that Prime Minister Modi was "grateful" to President Jeenbekov for this gesture. Modi was in Kyrgyz capital on Thursday and Friday to attend the SCO Summit, the first multilateral engagement post his re-election.

    Prime Minister Modi and President Jeenbekov on Friday held one-on-one restricted meeting followed by a delegation-level talks during which the two sides discussed on stepping up their bilateral engagement to the next level and exploring new areas of cooperation.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi kyrgyzstan

    Story first published: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 20:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue