PM Modi gets EC’s sixth clean chit for his Gujarat speech

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 04: The Election Commission on Saturday gave a sixth clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after it found his April 21 speech in Patan, Gujarat did not violate the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The commission concluded that Modi has not violated the model code or its advisory on armed forces in his speech in Gujarat's Patan city on April 21.

The EC said, "The matter has been examined in detail in accordance with the extant advisories, provisions of the Model Code of Conduct. After examination, Commission is of the view that in this matter no such violation of the extant advisories/provisions is attracted."

While addressing a poll rally, Prime Minister Modi had said that he had warned Pakistan of consequences after Abinandan was detained. "When Abhinandan was captured by Pakistan, I said (to Pakistan) that if anything happens to our pilot, then we will not leave you," he said.

Earlier, the EC had directed political parties to advise their candidates and leaders to desist from displaying photographs of the defence personnel in advertisements as part of their election campaign and exercise caution while making reference to armed forces.