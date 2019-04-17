PM Modi 'fair and handsome', HDK will 'remain a black buffalo': former BJP MLA's shocker

  • search
    Bengaluru, Apr 17: In a shocking and highly controversial remark on Karnataka Chief Minister's complexion, former BJP MLA Raju Kage has reportedly said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "fair and handsome" while HD Kumaraswamy would remain a "black buffalo" even if he takes bath 100 times in a day.

    Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Kumaraswamy had earlier alleged that the media shows only Prime Minister Modi as he gets the "makeup" done before appearing in front of the camera.

    Also Read | HDK's weird logic: 'Modi uses make up that's why looks good on camera'

    "You say Prime Minister changes outfits again & again. Arre, he is fair and handsome, that's why he changes constantly. But even if you (Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy) bathe 100 times a day, you will remain a black buffalo," Kage was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    The former BJP MLA's statement came days after the Karnataka chief minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi glows because he "applies wax and make-up".

    Also Read | Alpesh Thakor knows secret behind PM Modi's fair complexion

    "Modi wakes up every morning, applies makeup or wax to get a shine on his face and sits in front of cameras. But we take bath once in the morning and wash our face only the next day. Our faces do not look good on cameras. That is why even media shows only Modi," Kumaraswamy had said.

    During the Gujarat assembly elections in 2017, Alpesh Thakor had attribute Narendra Modi's "fair" complexion to imported mushrooms. Thakore had alleged that Prime Minister Modi disliked Gujarati food and was fond of Taiwanese mushrooms which cost Rs 80,000 per piece. "He was dark like me but he became fair because of imported mushrooms," Thakore had reportedly said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 16:27 [IST]
