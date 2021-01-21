YouTube
    PM Modi extends best wishes to people on statehood days of Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya

    New Delhi, Jan 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya on their statehood days and offered his best wishes to them.

    PM Modi

    "Statehood day greetings to the people of Manipur, India is proud of its contribution to national development," he tweeted, adding that the state is a powerhouse of innovation and sporting talent.

    Voters excluded from NRC can vote in Assam: CEC Sunil Arora

    PM Modi wished the state the very best in its journey towards progress. "Best wishes to the people of Tripura on the special occasion of their Statehood Day.

    The culture and warm-hearted nature of the people of Tripura is admired across India. The state has achieved outstanding progress in various fields. May the same spirit continue," he said in another tweet.

    BJP chief JP Nadda on two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh from today

    Extending his greetings to people of Meghalaya, the prime minister said the state is known for its remarkable kindness and spirit of brotherhood. "Youngsters from Meghalaya are creative and enterprising. May the state keep scaling new heights of progress in the times to come," he added.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 21, 2021, 9:13 [IST]
