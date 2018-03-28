PM Modi expresses unhappiness over CBSE paper leak issue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly spoke to HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and conveyed his unhappiness over the paper leak issue and asked for strict action.

HRD Minister addressed a press conference in Delhi about the paper leak. Javadekar said, "Some parts of the paper were leaked on WhatsApp and we have made Police complaint regarding it. Investigation is underway and strict action will be taken. We have also decided to tighten security for the time when papers are being distributed."

Panic gripped students of class 12 following claims on social media that the economics paper was leaked today ahead of the exam even as the board denied there was any slip-up. Reports of the question paper being leaked circulated through social media and WhatsApp several hours before the paper commenced.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), however, denied any leak and urged students and parents not to panic. "We have checked with all examination centres and the paper was not leaked. The source of the circulation of this information is not known yet. We want to urge the students and parents to not panic and assure them that the board is doing its best to ensure sanctity of the examination," a senior CBSE official said.

(With agency inputs)

