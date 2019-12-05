PM Modi expresses grief over death of 18 Indians in Sudan factory blast

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Dec 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish at the death of workers, including Indians, in a Sudan factory.

At least 18 Indians were among the 23 people killed and over 130 injured in a horrific LPG tanker blast at a ceramic factory in Sudan.

"Anguished by the blast in a ceramic factory in Sudan, where some Indian workers have lost their lives and some are injured. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured," he tweeted.

The Indian embassy in Sudan is providing all possible help to those affected, he said.