PM Modi expresses dismay at MPs' skipping Parliament

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, July 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has time and again stressed on the importance of punctuality and attendence of the elected lawmakers, on Tuesday expressed dissappointment at some MPs and ministers skipping Parliament sessions.

During the weekly meeting of the BJP parliamentary party at Parliament Library Building today, Modi reportedly asked for the names of ministers whose names were there on the roster for Parliament duty but did not come. PM Modi has even earlier told the BJP leaders to not skip sittings.

"As usual, Prime Minister has urged...he has said that there are no exceptions from being present in Parliament while the session is on. It is compulsory for everyone to be present," Union Minister Prahalad Joshi told the media after the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting..

Modi today asked for the details of all the Union ministers who did not attend Parliament despite being asked to be present for the session, pulling up BJP members for the second in a month.

On July 2 parliamentary party meeting, the Prime Minister had reportedly said the BJP was keeping a close watch on the attendance of the party's members of Parliament.

"I rank everyone according to all this and then decide the ministers,'' Modi had said on July 2.

Even on June 12, PM Modi has firmly asserted that Ministers should be punctual, regular and avoid working from home.