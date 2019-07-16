  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi expresses dismay at MPs' skipping Parliament

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, July 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has time and again stressed on the importance of punctuality and attendence of the elected lawmakers, on Tuesday expressed dissappointment at some MPs and ministers skipping Parliament sessions.

    During the weekly meeting of the BJP parliamentary party at Parliament Library Building today, Modi reportedly asked for the names of ministers whose names were there on the roster for Parliament duty but did not come. PM Modi has even earlier told the BJP leaders to not skip sittings.

    File photo of Narendra Modi
    File photo of Narendra Modi

    "As usual, Prime Minister has urged...he has said that there are no exceptions from being present in Parliament while the session is on. It is compulsory for everyone to be present," Union Minister Prahalad Joshi told the media after the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting..

    Modi today asked for the details of all the Union ministers who did not attend Parliament despite being asked to be present for the session, pulling up BJP members for the second in a month.

    PM Modi speaks to Assam CM, takes stock of flood situation

    On July 2 parliamentary party meeting, the Prime Minister had reportedly said the BJP was keeping a close watch on the attendance of the party's members of Parliament.

    "I rank everyone according to all this and then decide the ministers,'' Modi had said on July 2.

    Even on June 12, PM Modi has firmly asserted that Ministers should be punctual, regular and avoid working from home.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi attendance lawmakers mps

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue