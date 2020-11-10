PM Modi emphasises on territorial integrity, fighting terror at SCO meet attended by Xi, Imran Khan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India opposes all forms of terrorism and will continue to fight it.

Prime Minister Modi said this at the 20th Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). India has strong cultural ties with the SCO countries. India believes that in order to enhance connectivity, it is important that we move forward while respecting each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the PM also said.

The PM also said that economic multilateralism will help us better our economy during this pandemic. Our self reliant India policy will be a force multiplier, the PM also said.

The PM also emphasised on the need of territorial integrity. India will play an important role in the United Security Council. I appeal to all SCO nations to extend their cooperation, PM Modi also said.

In these difficult times, Indian pharmacies have sent necessary medicines to many countries. We are working on the vaccine and will ensure that it is given to many countries to help humanity, the PM said. He also said that by next year we will be pandemic free. As the world's largest vaccine producing country, India will use its capacity to help the whole of humanity to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the PM said.

The Prime Minister also said that peace and stability is our motto. We have always condemned and fought against terrorism, money laundering and drugs. India has always worked as per the charter of the SCO. However unwanted attempts are being made to bring in bi-lateral issues into the SCO and we are opposed to it.

The meeting chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin also saw the participation of Chinese President, Xi Jinping and Pakistan prime minister, Imran Khan.

Due to the pandemic the meeting is being held virtually. This would mean that the PM Modi and Xi will not be able to hold a bilateral. During the Bishkek SCO summit in 2019, the two leaders held a bilateral.

There will also be other decisions relating to major initiatives and projects in the sphere of economy and trade. Apart from the Moscow Declaration, there will be SCO statements on the commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of the World War II, COVID-19, spread of terrorism and digital economy.

PM Modi and Xi will meet four times since this amidst the border standoff.

The two leaders will meet at the BRICS summit on November 17 and G20 summit on November 21. While the BRICS and SCO grouping will be hosted by Russia, the G-20 will be organised by Saudi Arabia. The two leaders would also meet at the 15th East Asia Summit, which will be held virtually from November 12 to 15.

Both leaders are meeting for the first time after tensions broke out between the two countries along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. The meeting of the two leaders is important considering the fact that several rounds of military and diplomatic talks have not yielded the desired results.

The SCO is a more important forum for India to underscore concerns about terrorism and also the need to respect regional integrity and sovereignty.