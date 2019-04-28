PM Modi doesn’t respect his mother, how will he respect India: Mamata Banerjee

  • search
    Kolkata, Apr 28: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday launched a no-holds barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'not respecting his mother and wife'.

    Taking her diatribe against the prime minister to his homefront, she claimed that "all throughout his life, Modi never respected his mother or his wife".

    File photo of Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee
    File photo of Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee

    "You shy away from giving your wife her due respect, what respect will you give to the people?" the CM said.

    Maintaining that she has seen Modi's affidavit in his nomination papers, Banerjee said, "The PM has written that he does not know about his wife's movable and immovable assets. I don't like making such comments, but the level he has stooped to forced me to speak out," the TMC boss said.

    This is not the first time that Banerjee has resorted to personal attacks on Modi, but she never accused the Prime Minister of disrespecting his family.

    Also Read ISIS would enter West Bengal if Mamata Banerjee comes back to power: Kailash Vijayvargiya

    "Did you ever look after your family? Leave alone others, did you look after your wife? How can you know how mothers, daughters and sisters live? You have none," the Bengal chief minister had said while addressing a rally in Cooch Behar district on April 8.

    Accusing the BJP of doling out money to buy votes in the general election, Mamata said her party will request the poll panel to seek an account of expenditure at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rallies.

    Banerjee also demanded that Modi's candidature from Varanasi be cancelled, claiming that he has written "does not know" on many counts in his affidavit.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 28, 2019, 20:34 [IST]
