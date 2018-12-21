PM Modi discusses security, policing issues with DGPs, IGs

New Delhi, Dec 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held discussions with top police officers on security and policing issues during the annual DGP and IGP conference at Krvadiya in Gujarat.

"Through the day, in the tent city at Kevadiya, there were presentations and discussions on various subjects relating to security. Over meals, the prime minister is holding discussions with select groups of officers, on specific security and policing issues," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

The discussions would continue Saturday. At the conference, Modi will also release a commemorative stamp on National Police Memorial and launch the portal of the Cyber Coordination Centre.

He will later present President's Police Medals for distinguished service to IB officers and address the gathering, the statement said. Modi arrived at the Vadodara airport in the morning, where he was received by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

Before heading for the conference, the prime minister visited the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue, which he had unveiled on October 31. The three-day event began on Thursday in the presence of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

