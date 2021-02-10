PM Modi did not discuss our concerns over farmers' death: Congress

India

New Delhi, Feb 10: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been replying to the motion of thanks to the President's address and addressing the House over the new farm laws, Congress stages walkout from the Lok Sabha raising slogans to repeal farm laws.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has raised question asking why the government have to bring the laws that will not benefitting all.

"We walked out because PM did not discuss our concerns over farmers' death. He agreed that amendments are required in farm laws, some states will be benefitted and some will not. Why do you have to bring laws that won't be benefitting everyone? asked Chowdhury.

Opposition MPs create an uproar in the Lok Sabha as PM Modi speaks on Farm Laws during his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

The Prime Minister in Lok Sabha said that the government bought in three laws regarding agriculture. "This was part of a response to the crisis facing agriculture sector. We made an honest effort to address the problems in the sector."

While Congress party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury interjected, PM Modi slammed him by saying, "Adhir Ranjan ji, ab zyada ho raha hai (this is too much). I respect you. You will get more publicity than TMC in Bengal. Do not worry...This does not look good, why are you doing this?"

"These attempts to shout and create chaos is part of a well-thought political conspiracy," but you [Opposition] cannot earn people's trust this way," Modi took a jibe at the MPs.

"These laws are not coercive. They only offer options. There are no restrictions on the old Mandis. And the current budget gives additional funds for modernisation of mandis," the Prime Minister stated.