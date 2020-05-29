PM Modi did not converse with Trump on border standoff with China: Officials

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 29: The last conversation between Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump was on April 4 and the topic discussed was hydroxychloroquine, sources have said.

There has been no contact between PM Modi and Trump in recent time, the source cited above also said. This comes in the wake of Trump suggesting that he had spoken with PM Modi in recent days.

India is directly in contact with China to address the border stand off, it was also reiterated. Both India and China are locked in a stand off in the Ladakh region along the Line of Actual Control. China had in fact first adopted an aggressive posturing by sending in 6,000 soldiers to the region.

The Chinese troops have been moved to four locations. China says that India must stop the infrastructure work being undertaken in the region.

Earlier, Trump while reiterating his offer to mediate on the border dispute said that he spoke with Narendra Modi about the "big conflict" and asserted that the Indian Prime Minister is not in a "good mood" over the latest flare-ups between the two countries.

Speaking with the reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday, Trump said a "big conflict" was going on between India and China.

"I like your Prime Minister a lot. He is a great gentleman," the President said.