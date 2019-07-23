PM Modi did not any request on Kashmir mediation to Trump: Jaishankar tells parliament

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, July 23: Amid controversy over US President Donald Trump's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sought his "mediation" in the Kashmir issue, Minister of External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar today said that "no such request has been made by the Prime Minister to the US President".

Speaking in the Parliament today, foreign minister S Jaishankar said that India had not asked US to mediate in the Kashmir issue, contrary to President Donald Trump's claim.

The minister said it has been the consistent position of India that all outstanding issues with Pakistan can be discussed only bilaterally. "Any engagement with Pakistan will require end to cross border terrorism," he said, adding Shimla and Lahore accords provide the basis for resolution of all issues bilaterally.

Opposition parties were, however, not satisfied by the statement of the External Affairs Minister and wanted the Prime Minister to come to the House and clarify.

New Delhi has already rejected Trump's claim, which he made during a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying India's consistent position has been that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally.

Trump says PM Modi sought his help on Kashmir issue, India denies claim

US President Donald Trump on Monday offered to be the "mediator" between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue as he met Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House where the two leaders discussed a host of issues.

"If I can help, I would love to be a mediator. If I can do anything to help, let me know," Trump said in response to a question during his meeting with Prime Minister Khan in the Oval Office.

India has not been engaging with Pakistan since an attack on the Air Force base at Pathankot in January of 2016 by Pakistan-based terrorists, maintaining that talks and terror cannot go together.