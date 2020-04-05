  • search
    PM Modi dials Sonia Gandhi, ex-presidents to discuss COVID-19

    New Delhi, Apr 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to several leaders, including his predecessor Manmohan Singh, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and former president Pranab Mukherjee, on the situation arising out of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

    Reports said Modi also called up various leaders, including Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, DMK's M K Stalin and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal.

    Modi spoke to former president Pratibha Patil and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda to discuss issues related to the deadly COVID-19 (coronavirus disease). The Prime Minister will also interact with floor leaders of various political parties via video conference on Wednesday.

