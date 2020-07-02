  • search
    PM Modi dials Putin, both leaders agree to maintain bi-lateral momentum

    New Delhi, July 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier during the day.

    Prime Minister warmly congratulated President Putin on the success of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War, and also for successful completion of the vote on constitutional amendments in Russia.

    The leaders took note of the effective measures undertaken by the two countries to address the negative consequences of the Covid-19 global pandemic and agreed on the importance of closer India-Russia ties for jointly addressing the challenges of the post-COVID world.

    Putin set to remain president till 2036

    They agreed to maintain the momentum of bilateral contacts and consultations, leading to the annual bilateral Summit to be held in India later this year. Prime Minister conveyed his keenness to welcome President Putin in India for the bilateral summit.

      President Putin thanked the Prime Minister for the phone call and reiterated his commitment to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries in all spheres.

      Story first published: Thursday, July 2, 2020, 16:06 [IST]
