PM Modi dials CM Thackeray as Maharashtra reports most positive cases

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Mumbai, Apr 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra which has the highest number of cases in the country with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on phone.

Maharashtra has recorded 335 cases of coronavirus so far. State officials said the prime minister urged Thackerayto step up "tracing, testing and treatment" of the persons who arrived in Mumbai and rest of the state after attending Tablighi Jamaat meet in New Delhi last month.

The congregation in Nizamuddin area of the national capital was later found to have been a hotspot of coronavirus. The PM will hold a video conference with all the chief ministers on Thursday.