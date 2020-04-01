  • search
    PM Modi dials CM Thackeray as Maharashtra reports most positive cases

    By PTI
    Mumbai, Apr 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra which has the highest number of cases in the country with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on phone.

    Uddhav Thackeray and Narendra Modi
    Maharashtra has recorded 335 cases of coronavirus so far. State officials said the prime minister urged Thackerayto step up "tracing, testing and treatment" of the persons who arrived in Mumbai and rest of the state after attending Tablighi Jamaat meet in New Delhi last month.

    The congregation in Nizamuddin area of the national capital was later found to have been a hotspot of coronavirus. The PM will hold a video conference with all the chief ministers on Thursday.

