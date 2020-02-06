PM Modi defends NPR, CAA in Rajya Sabha, slams Opposition for spreading ‘misinformation’

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a strong defence of the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Population Register (NPR), and slammed Opposition for stirring 'undemocratic activities', spreading misinformation and 'fooling' people for vote bank politics.

In Rajya Sabha, he said the NPR was first done in 2010 and later updated in 2015. He said census and NPR are "usual administrative" processes which have been carried out previously as well but have now suddenly become contentious.

Questions asked in the NPR are purely governance-related, he said citing the example of asking citizens of the language spoken by them and their parents are deeply linked to the schools that need to be set up in that particular area.

"Don't try to mislead people," he said, asking opposition parties to not politicise the issue for narrow political gains. "They are opposing (NPR) for narrow and frivolous political narrative. This is anti-poor," he said, adding his government had made productive use of the data collected by previous NPR to give benefits of the schemes to the poor.

"We have record of your NPR, no citizen was persecuted based on that record of NPR," he said, citing the statement of the home minister of the Congress-led UPA government appealing to citizens to enrol in the exercise.

In his almost 75-minute address, Modi said in Rajya Sabha,'' Is it ok to misguide and misinform the nation? Can anybody be a part of a campaign that does the same? The path being taken on CAA by many Opposition parties is unfortunate."

Slamming the CPM-led Left government in Kerala for supporting the protests, PM Modi said, "There is a protest in name of anti-CAA. Undemocratic activities are being justified as protests. I can understand Congress's desperation. But how could Left, which has warned of extremist groups using CAA protests in Kerala, back any such groups in Delhi."

The Centre added new fields in the NPR form like language spoke by parents of the citizen claiming that it was necessary for people migrating from one state to another.