Cong made noise about farm laws, but never discussed its content: PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 10: Slamming the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Opposition should have debated on the intent of the farm laws and not their colour.

"During the coronavirus pandemic, the three farm reform laws have been introduced to ease the difficulties of farmers and future challenges. Unfortunately, the Opposition has held discussions over the colour, if it's a black law or white law. It would have been better if they had looked at it's content and intent instead," Modi said.

He went on to add, "Efforts were made to identify the concerns of farmers. We make the laws for the people of this country. Even now, if they make any suggestions, we do not have objections."

Meanwhile, the opposition leaders raise the slogan of 'kaala kaanoon radd karo (repeal the black laws)' as they voice their dissent on the farm laws.

On Opposition creating ruckus in Lower House, PM Modi said, "The laws were brought through ordinances and after due discussions in Parliament. All the sloganeering and protests are pre-planned strategy to prevent the truth from coming out."

Defending the laws, PM Modi said the 'mandis' have not been affected and are functioning as before.Farmers have been given the rights to go and sell their farm producsta anywhere. There are no restrictions by the new laws.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh are camping at Delhi borders for over two months seeking repeal of the three farm laws and legal guarantee of MSP of crops.

Eleven rounds of talks between the Centre and the protesting unions have failed to break the deadlock. The government has offered some concessions including suspension of the laws for 18 months, which farm unions have rejected.

Meanwhile on January 12, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the laws for two months and appointed a panel to look into the matter.