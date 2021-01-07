PM Modi to dedicate New Rewari, New Madar section of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor to the Nation

PM Modi dedicates New Rewari, New Madar section of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor to the Nation

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dedicated to the nation the 306 Km New Rewari - New Madar Section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister also flagged off the world's first Double Stack Long Haul 1.5 Km long Container Train hauled by electric traction from New Ateli -New Kishangarh during the event. Governors and Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and Haryana along with Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal were present on

the occasion.

The PM said that in the past 6 years, we have invested a lot into our Railways. We have not only increased speed, but also scope. The new technologies used for our country are all Made in India, he said.

'World is our market': PM Modi makes strong 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' pitch

PM Modi also said that today has brought new opportunities to our farmers, entrepreneurs and traders of the NCR, Rajasthan and Haryana. The dedicated freight corridors are not just modern routes for the freight trains, but corridors of rapid development of the country, PM Modi said.

New Rewari - New Madar Section of WDFC:

The New Rewari - New Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor is situated in Haryana (approx. 79 Km, in Mahendragarh and Rewari districts) and Rajasthan (approx. 227 Km, in Jaipur, Ajmer, Sikar, Nagaur and Alwar districts). It consists of nine newly built DFC stations in which six are crossing stations viz. New Dabla, New Bhagega, New Sri Madhopur, New Pachar Malikpur, New Sakun and New Kishangarh while the other three in New Rewari, New Ateli and New Phulera are junction stations.

The opening of this stretch will benefit various industries in Rewari - Manesar, Narnaul, Phulera and Kishangarh areas of Rajasthan & Haryana and will also enable better usage of the container depot of CONCOR at Kathuwas. This section will also ensure seamless connectivity with the western ports of Kandla, Pipavav, Mundhra, and Dahej situated in Gujarat.

With the inauguration of this section, seamless connectivity between the WDFC and EDFC will be achieved. Earlier the 351-km New Bhaupur- New Khurja section of the EDFC was dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister on 29th December 2020.

Double Stack Long Haul Container Train Operation:

US: 4 dead after hundreds of Trump supporters storm US capitol, explosives seized | Oneindia News

Double Stack Long Haul Container Train Operation will have an enhanced axle load of 25 tons. It has been designed for DFCCIL by RDSO's wagon department. Trial runs of BLCS-A and BLCS-B wagon prototypes have been completed. The design will maximize capacity utilization and uniform distributed and point loading. These wagons on a long-haul double stack container train on the WDFC can carry four times in terms of container units compared to the current traffic on Indian Railways.

DFCCIL will run freight trains at the maximum speed of 100 km/per hour as against the current maximum speed of 75 kmph on Indian Railway tracks whereas the average speed of freight trains will also be increased from existing speed of 26 kmph on Indian Railways lines to 70 kmph on DFC.