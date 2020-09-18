PM Modi dedicates Kosi Rail Mega bridge to nation, inaugurates several rail projects in Bihar

New Delhi, Sep 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually inaugurated the Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar. Apart from the bridge, PM Modi also inaugurated several other rail projects related to passenger facilities for the benefit of the state.

"These projects, worth almost Rs 3,000 crores, will not only strengthen Bihar's rail network but also strengthen West Bengal and eastern India's rail connectivity. I congratulate everyone," PM Modi said at the inauguration of various railway projects in Bihar, via video-conferencing

Earlier, the release had said that a new railway bridge on the Kiul River, two new railway lines, five electrification projects, one electric locomotive shed at Barauni and a third line project between Barh-Bakhtiyarpur are some of them.

"The dedication of the Kosi Rail Mahasetu is a watershed moment in the history of Bihar and the entire region connecting to the North East. In 1887, a metre gauge link was built in between Nirmali and Bhaptiahi (Saraigarh). During the heavy flood and severe India-Nepal earthquake in 1934, the rail link was washed away. Thereafter, due to the meandering nature of Kosi river, no attempt was made to restore this rail link for long period," it had said.

The historical project to build the bridge, which is 1.9 kilometres long and has been constructed at a cost of Rs 516 crore, was sanctioned by the Centre in 2003-04.

The bridge, being inaugurated ahead of Bihar Assembly Election 2020, has strategic importance along the India-Nepal border.

"This bridge is of strategic importance along the border. The project was completed during the COVID-19 pandemic where the migrant labour also participated in its completion," the release said.