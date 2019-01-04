  • search
    PM Modi dedicates double circuit Silchar-Imphal line in Imphal

    Imphal, Jan 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday inaugurated several development projects and dedicated 400kV double circuit Silchar-Imphal line in Imphal.

    PM Modi dedicates double circuit Silchar-Imphal line in Imphal. Courtesy: ANI news
    PM Modi said, "I have visited the Northeast region nearly 30 times in last 4.5 years. I really like talking and meeting people here. I don't need to ask for reports from officers, I get it directly from you people. This is the difference between past and present."

    The projects which PM Modi inaugurated include the integrated check post in Tengnoupal district, Dolaithabi Barrage project of Imphal East district, FCI food storage godown in Imphal East district and the Buffer water reservoirs in Ukhrul district.

    PM Modi also inaugurated improved and upgraded water supply for Churachandpur zone, eco-tourism complex at Thangapat in Kangpokpi district, integrated tourist destination in Noney district and the water supply scheme at JNV, Lambui and its surrounding villages.

    Security measures have been tightened in the entire state in view of the prime minister's visit.

    Friday, January 4, 2019, 14:04 [IST]
