PM Modi dedicated 5 DRDO Young Scientists Labs to the nation

Bengaluru, Jan 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Dr Raja Ramanna complex of DRDO in Bengaluru on Thursday. He dedicated five DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories to the nation here.

While addressing at DRDO PM Modi said, "As the Prime Minister of the country, I want to say that the government is ready to support the scientists and innovators of the country at every step."

"DRDO should rethink and reshape their program by themselves in the future," said PM Modi while addressing young scientists at DRDO today.

"I am satisfied that work was done sincerely on the suggestion of setting up 5 labs in the field of Advanced Technologies and today five such institutes are coming up in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai," PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited the Tumakuru, where addressing the gathering he said in favour of the farmers, he said that agriculture has a key role to play in helping the nation achieve its goal of becoming five trillion dollar economy and the government was focusing on formulating a cash crop and export-centric farming system.

He also distributed the Krishi Karman Awards and said that the effort of Central government has led to an increase in the production and export of spices in India.

PM Modi inaugurated five DRDO Young Scientists' Laboratories. The development is a boost to indigenous research capabilities in the defence sector.

"India is among very few countries that has the capability to build everything from aircraft to aircraft carrier," PM Modi said at DRDO.

On behalf of DRDO fraternity Dr G Satheesh Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dedicating the Young Scientist Laboratories to the Nation.