Man Vs Wild: In first vacation after 18 years, PM Modi dares the wild with Bear Grylls

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 12: In an epic adventure of a lifetime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed his never seen before avatar as he ventured into the wilderness of Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park with Bear Grylls in a special episode of Man Vs Wild.

Modi is the third world leader to feature on the wildlife show Man vs Wild. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin and former US President Barack Obama took up the challenge of wildlife adventure.

During the freewheeling chat on the show, PM Modi shared little known anecdotes from his childhood.

PM Modi said, "I didn't have a sophisticated childhood. When I went to school I kept myself perfect, I didnt have an iron at home so used keep burnt coal on cooper bowl to iron my shirt. However, my life has always been very connected with nature. In winter, I used to use the dew drops to make soap since we couldn't afford an actual soap." PM Modi also shared how he used to run a tea stall during his childhood.

Can India bring cheetahs back into the wild?

Modi said he left home when he was in his teens and spent his time in the Himalayas. "I wanted to make a decision about my life. But before that I wanted to understand the world. I wanted to see the spiritual world. For that, I went to the Himalayas. I love nature. I met people in the Himalayas, stayed with them. It was a wonderful experience and I spent a long time there."

As they ventured into the wild Grylls gave Modi an improvised version of a spear as a safeguard against potential attack by a tiger.

To which the prime minister said, "My upbringing does not allow me to take a life. However, I will hold it (the spear) since you insist.

"I don't think we should consider this experience dangerous. If we live in harmony with nature, nothing can go wrong," said Narendra Modi.

"Jim Corbett National Park is a great place for people to experience nature. People who are interested in the environment and its issues should come and visit this lovely place," the prime minister said.

When Grylls asked whether he ever dreamt of becoming a prime minister, Modi said his focus has always been the development of the nation.

"I was the Chief Minister of a state first. I worked as a chief minister for 13 years, which was a new journey for me. Then my country decided I needed to do this job. So I have been doing this for the last five years.

"But the focus has been always been on one thing and that is development. And I am satisfied with that job. Today, if I consider this time as a vacation, then I must say I am taking a vacation for the first time in 18 years," Modi said.

When Bear Grylls asked Modi if he is scared before a big rally, he said, "My problem is I have never experienced fear because my inbuilt temperament is very positive. I never think what if this did not happen. We should not think of life in pieces."