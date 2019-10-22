  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi congratulates Trudeau as his party returns to power in Canada

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Canadian premier Justin Trudeau for returning to power. Trudeau's Liberal Party held onto power in a nail-biting election on Monday.

    Justin Trudeau

    But it emerged weaker as a minority government. "Congratulations @JustinTrudeau. India and Canada are connected by shared values and a strong commitment to democracy as well as plurality.

    Looking forward to working together to further strengthen bilateral relations," the prime minister tweeted. Trudeau would now require at least 13 legislators from his left-leaning rival parties to reach the 'magic number' of 170 to form a Liberal Party-led minority government in the 338-seat House of Commons.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi canada justin trudeau

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue