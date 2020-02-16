  • search
Trending Arvind Kejriwal Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi congratulates Kejriwal on taking oath as Delhi CM, AAP chief responds

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Arvind Kejriwal on taking oath as Delhi chief minister for the third successive term and extended him best wishes for a fruitful tenure.

    Taking to twitter, PM Modi posted, "I congratulate Shri @ArvindKejriwal on taking oath as Delhi's CM earlier today. Best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure."

    Arvind Kejriwal and Narendra Modi
    Arvind Kejriwal and Narendra Modi

    The Delhi CM responded quickly and said that they must "now work together towards making Delhi a city of pride for all Indians."

    Earlier, Kejriwal had sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "blessings" and reached out to rival parties, while noting that the country is discussing new kind of "politics of work and performance" after his party's win.

    Kejriwal along with his cabinet colleagues Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Kailash Gahlot were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the historic Ramlila Maidan that was a sea of tricolour with a large number of people and party supporters turning up for the event.

    Striking a conciliatory political tone in his address to the gathering, the 51-year-old bureaucrat-turned-politician sought cooperation from his rivals BJP and Congress in making Delhi the "number one city", saying he has "forgiven" them for the remarks against him during the high-octane poll campaign.

    More ARVIND KEJRIWALA News

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwala narendra modi delhi

    Story first published: Sunday, February 16, 2020, 22:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 16, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X