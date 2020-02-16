PM Modi congratulates Kejriwal on taking oath as Delhi CM, AAP chief responds

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Arvind Kejriwal on taking oath as Delhi chief minister for the third successive term and extended him best wishes for a fruitful tenure.

Taking to twitter, PM Modi posted, "I congratulate Shri @ArvindKejriwal on taking oath as Delhi's CM earlier today. Best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure."

The Delhi CM responded quickly and said that they must "now work together towards making Delhi a city of pride for all Indians."

Earlier, Kejriwal had sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "blessings" and reached out to rival parties, while noting that the country is discussing new kind of "politics of work and performance" after his party's win.

Kejriwal along with his cabinet colleagues Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Kailash Gahlot were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the historic Ramlila Maidan that was a sea of tricolour with a large number of people and party supporters turning up for the event.

Striking a conciliatory political tone in his address to the gathering, the 51-year-old bureaucrat-turned-politician sought cooperation from his rivals BJP and Congress in making Delhi the "number one city", saying he has "forgiven" them for the remarks against him during the high-octane poll campaign.