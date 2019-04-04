PM Modi conferred with UAE’s highest civilian honour

New Delhi, Apr 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday was conferred with United Arab Emirate (UAE)'s highest award, the Zayed Medal for role in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The medal, awarded to kings, presidents and heads of states, was conferred upon Modi for boosting relations between the Emirates and India.

Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping have also been conferred with the honour.

Referring to Modi as his "dear friend", Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi said the award is in appreciation of Modi's role in consolidating the long-standing friendship and joint strategic cooperation between the two nations.

"We have historical and comprehensive strategic ties with India, reinforced by the pivotal role of my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave these relations a big boost. In appreciation of his efforts, the UAE President grants him the Zayed Medal," Zayed said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the Gulf nation twice in three years. The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi also visited India in 2017.