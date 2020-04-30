PM Modi condoles Rishi Kapoor's death

New Delhi, Apr 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday offered his condolences on the demise of actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away in H N Reliance hospital in Mumbai.

Condoling the demise of the actor Rishi Kapoor Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted,

"Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent.

I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India's progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."

The veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday aged 67.

Rishi, who was suffering from cancer, was taken to the H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday.

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. In February, he was hospitalised twice.